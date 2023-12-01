Bjorkstrand recorded a power-play assist and nine shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Maple Leafs.

Bjorkstrand racked up five goals and seven assists, including five power-play points, over 14 games in November. The 28-year-old winger has been a pleasant surprise from a middle-six role this season, earning 20 points (eight on the power play) over 24 contests. He's added 60 shots on net, 18 hits and a plus-2 rating. Bjorkstrand's shooting percentage is a reasonable 11.7, suggesting he could push for the 30-goal and 60-point marks this season, though his playmaking has been stronger than his finishing so far.