Bjorkstrand scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Oilers.

Bjorkstrand cut the deficit to 4-3 in the second period, but the Oilers pushed back in the third. The 27-year-old has five goals and three assists over nine games in March. For the season, the winger is up to 16 tallies, 38 points, 176 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 69 appearances.