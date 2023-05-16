Bjorkstrand scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Stars in Game 7.

Bjorkstrand's tally came in the final minute of the third period to get the Kraken on the board, but it was too little and too late to change the result. The winger was steady with four goals, four helpers, 36 shots on net, 23 hits and a minus-5 rating through 14 playoff appearances. Bjorkstrand should continue to play a key two-way role for the Kraken next season.