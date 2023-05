Bjorkstrand notched an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Stars in Game 6.

Bjorkstrand was the middleman on a passing play that ended in Eeli Tolvanen's tally 1:34 into the second period. This was Bjorkstrand's second assist in his last five games, a span in which he hasn't scored a goal. The winger is up to seven points, 34 shots on net, 20 hits and a minus-4 rating through 13 contests this postseason.