Bjorkstrand notched an assist in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Ducks.

Bjorkstrand found Vince Dunn wide open for the Kraken's third tally late in the first period. The assist was Bjorkstrand's second points in his last five games. The winger is up to two goals, nine helpers, 59 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 21 contests, but he's struggling to be consistently goal-dangerous while playing in a third-line role.