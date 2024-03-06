Bjorkstrand notched an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Jets.

Bjorkstrand has three goals and an assist over his last five contests. The winger set up Justin Schultz for the Kraken's first goal Tuesday. Bjorkstrand has already matched his point total from last season (45) while adding 152 shots on net, 48 hits and a minus-13 rating over 62 outings. He's looked solid since moving up to the second line, and the uptick in offense gives him a chance to match his career-best 57-point campaign from 2021-22.