Bjorkstrand logged an assist in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Jets.

Bjorkstrand was bumped down to the third line in a shuffle by head coach Dave Hakstol. That trio connected for the Kraken's second goal, as Bjorkstrand took a pass from Yanni Gourde and set up Brandon Tanev for the tally. Seattle lacks a true scoring force, but its balanced offense means a third-line assignment probably won't dig into Bjorkstrand's chances to put up points. The 27-year-old winger has a goal, eight assists, 52 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 16 contests. He's shooting just 1.9 percent this year, but he hasn't finished a campaign lower than 12.6 percent since 2017-18, so there's a good chance he bounces back at some point.