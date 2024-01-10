Bjorkstrand notched an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Bjorkstrand helped out on Yanni Gourde's first-period tally. The 28-year-old Bjorkstrand is stuck in a five-game goal drought, but he's supplied three assists in that span. The All-Star winger is up to 30 points, 106 shots on net, 28 hits and a minus-1 rating over 40 appearances, a pace that has him tracking toward a career year.