Bjorkstrand scored a goal on two shots, dished three assists and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 7-1 win over the Sharks.

The Maestro was at his best Wednesday with a season-high four-point effort. One of his three helpers came on the power play. Bjorkstrand snapped a six-game goal drought and is up to five tallies and six helpers through 11 games in November. For the season, the winger has seven goals, 12 assists, 45 shots on net, 16 hits and a plus-5 rating through 21 appearances.