Bjorkstrand scored a goal on two shots, added two assists and went plus-2 in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Blackhawks.
Bjorkstrand scored the Kraken's third goal and then helped out on tallies from Eeli Tolvanen and Jared McCann (on the power play). After a solid November, Bjorkstrand's consistency has taken a hit with four points over seven contests in December. The 28-year-old winger has nine goals, 15 helpers, 84 shots on net, 20 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 31 outings this season. He's earned nine of his points on the power play as one of the Kraken's better scorers in 2023-24.
