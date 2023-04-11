Bjorkstrand scored a power-play goal on three shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.

Bjorkstrand hit the 20-goal mark on his 28th birthday, tying the game at 1-1 with his tally 3:12 into the second period. He's now reached 20 goals in four of the last five seasons. He's added 24 helpers, 10 power-play points, 194 shots on net and 60 hits through 79 outings this season.