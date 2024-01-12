Bjorkstrand notched an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.

Bjorkstrand has helpers in consecutive contests, and he's earned four assists during his six-game goal drought. The winger reached the 20-assist mark for the fourth straight campaign, doing so in a mere 41 outings this year. He's added 11 goals, 108 shots on net, 28 hits and an even plus-minus rating as a fixture on the Kraken's third line.