Bjorkstrand stayed behind in Seattle while awaiting the birth of his first child, Alison Lukan of Root Sports reports.
Bjorkstrand's absence is for personal reasons, so he shouldn't be out too much longer beyond missing Tuesday's game in Vancouver. Jesper Froden will likely fill on the third line for as long as Bjorkstrand is with his family.
More News
-
Kraken's Oliver Bjorkstrand: Late scratch Tuesday•
-
Kraken's Oliver Bjorkstrand: Scores from tight angle•
-
Kraken's Oliver Bjorkstrand: Nets lone goal in loss•
-
Kraken's Oliver Bjorkstrand: One of each in win•
-
Kraken's Oliver Bjorkstrand: Pots goal in loss•
-
Kraken's Oliver Bjorkstrand: Earns two points in overtime win•