Bjorkstrand racked up six shots in Sunday's 5-4 loss to Chicago.

Bjorkstrand is mired in a six-game goal drought despite having tallied 23 shots over the stretch. Given his high shot volume, the 27-year-old Dane should find the back of the net sooner rather than later. During his goal slump, Bjorkstrand has picked up a trio of helpers, including a two-assist performance versus St. Louis on Oct. 19.