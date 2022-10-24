Bjorkstrand racked up six shots in Sunday's 5-4 loss to Chicago.
Bjorkstrand is mired in a six-game goal drought despite having tallied 23 shots over the stretch. Given his high shot volume, the 27-year-old Dane should find the back of the net sooner rather than later. During his goal slump, Bjorkstrand has picked up a trio of helpers, including a two-assist performance versus St. Louis on Oct. 19.
More News
-
Kraken's Oliver Bjorkstrand: Contributes pair of assists•
-
Kraken's Oliver Bjorkstrand: Dishes helper in win•
-
Kraken's Oliver Bjorkstrand: Nets power-play goal•
-
Kraken's Oliver Bjorkstrand: Traded to Seattle•
-
Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Three-game goal and point streak•
-
Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Forces overtime Friday•