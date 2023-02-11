Bjorkstrand netted a goal and registered an assist in Seattle's 6-3 loss to the Rangers on Friday.
Bjorkstrand's marker came at 2:07 of the second period and narrowed the Rangers' lead to 4-1. He has 10 goals and 28 points in 52 contests in 2022-23. Bjorkstrand didn't record a point in his previous two games, but before that he contributed two goals and four points over three contests from Jan. 25-28.
