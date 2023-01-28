Bjorkstrand logged an assist in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Flames.

Bjorkstrand took a shot that generated a rebound for Eeli Tolvanen to tuck away in the third period. Over his last 11 contests, Bjorkstrand has four goals, four assists, 31 shots and a plus-5 rating. The Kraken's third line was the only one that went untouched as head coach Dave Hakstol mixed things up to account for Matty Beniers' (upper body) absence Friday. Bjorkstrand has nine goals, 16 helpers, 125 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 48 outings.