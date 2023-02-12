Bjorkstrand supplied an assist Sunday in a 4-3 win over the Flyers.

Bjorkstrand has produced four goals and six assists over a span of 13 games in the last month. He's playing with poise and determination for a Kraken franchise that surprisingly trails the division-leading Golden Knights by only three points. Last season, Bjorkstrand bagged a career-high 57 points with the Blue Jackets, and while he's off that pace as the owner of 10 goals and 19 helpers this campaign, he's flipped the script on the two-way game by managing a plus-7 rating on the heels of his minus-35 output from 2021-22.