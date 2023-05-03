Bjorkstrand scored a goal on five shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Stars in Game 1.
Bjorkstrand had both goals in the Kraken's Game 7 win over the Avalanche, and he found twine again Tuesday. He's up to five points, 25 shots on net, eight hits and a minus-2 rating through eight playoff contests. The 28-year-old continues to work well on the third line Yanni Gourde and Eeli Tolvanen, a trio which has been effective in the postseason.
