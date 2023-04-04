Bjorkstrand scored a goal on two shots and doled out three hits in Monday's 8-1 win over the Coyotes.

Bjorkstrand has opened April with goals in consecutive contests. The 27-year-old winger is up to 19 tallies, 42 points, 187 shots on net, 56 hits and a plus-2 rating through 76 appearances this season. If he scores one more time, he'll secure his fourth 20-goal campaign in the last five years.