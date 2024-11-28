Bjorkstrand scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Ducks.
Bjorkstrand has a goal and two assists during his active three-game point streak. The winger's goal in the second period briefly tied the game at 2-2, but Alex Killorn quickly retook the lead for the Ducks. Bjorkstrand is up to five goals, 11 points, 50 shots on net, 19 hits and a plus-4 rating over 22 outings this season. He should continue to see middle-six minutes and power-play time.
