Bjorkstrand scored a power-play goal on two shots and added four hits in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Capitals.

Bjorkstrand has found his touch with five goals and an assist over his last eight outings. His tally Thursday tied the game at 1-1, but it was the only goal the Kraken could put past Charlie Lindgren. Bjorkstrand is up to 18 goals, 47 points (19 on the power play), 158 shots on net, 52 hits and a minus-17 rating through 65 appearances.