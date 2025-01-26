Bjorkstrand put away the opening goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.

Bjorkstrand's tally was generated off a forced turnover, where the winger put the puck past Pittsburgh's Joel Blomqvist. The 29-year-old winger has 14 goals, 32 points and 105 shots on goal in 49 games this season. If he continues to see top-six minutes and time on Seattle's first power-play unit, Bjorkstrand will have the opportunity to become a relevant name on the waiver wire.