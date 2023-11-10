Bjorkstrand scored two goals in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Avalanche.

Bjorkstrand gave the Kraken a 2-0 lead in the second period, and he added the game-winning tally in the final minute of the third on a rebound. The winger has scored four times and added an assist over his last five contests. For the season, Bjorkstrand has six goals, 12 points, 29 shots on net, 12 hits and a plus-2 rating through 14 contests.