Bjorkstrand recorded an assist, two shots on goal, three blocked shots and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Predators.

Bjorkstrand helped out on a Jordan Eberle goal just 38 seconds into the game. With four assists in his last four games, including two on the power play, Bjorkstrand has bounced back from a recent five-game slump. The 27-year-old winger is up to eight points, 48 shots on net, a plus-1 rating and nine blocked shots in 14 contests.