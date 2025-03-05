Bjorkstrand posted a power-play assist and two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Wild.

Bjorkstrand has a point in each of the first two games in March, which is already better than the one assist he mustered over seven contests in February. The 29-year-old winger has often been one of the Kraken's most reliable scorers, but that hasn't been the case in recent weeks. He's now at a decent 16 goals, 21 assists, 124 shots on net, 61 hits and a minus-1 rating through 61 outings overall.