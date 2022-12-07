Bjorkstrand notched an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Bjorkstrand set up Shane Wright's first NHL goal at 15:30 of the first period. The helper was also Bjorkstrand's first point in three games, but he saw a season-low 10:08 of ice time. He's been slipping down the lineup lately, playing on the third line in recent contests amid an inconsistent run on offense. The 27-year-old winger has three goals, 10 assists, 64 shots and a minus-1 rating through 25 outings.