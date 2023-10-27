Bjorkstrand had a goal and an assist in a 3-2 overtime loss to Carolina on Thursday.

The goal was pretty. Bjorkstrand cut hard around Brent Burns in the left faceoff circle and scored over Frederik Andersen's glove to put the Kraken up 1-0 in the first period. Bjorkstrand's been a bit of an offensive revelation. He has seven points (two goals, five assists) in eight games. His best season came two years ago in Columbus when he put in 28 goals and ended up with 57 points in 80 games, although his minus-35 rating was one of the league's worst that year. Bjorkstrand leads the Kraken in scoring (tied with Vince Dunn) and could deliver sneaky fantasy value for managers who snag him off the wire.