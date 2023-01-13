Bjorkstrand posted an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Bruins.

Bjorkstrand got the puck to Eeli Tolvanen in the slot, who blasted in the Kraken's second goal late in the second period. This was Bjorkstrand's second assist in as many games, and he's up to four points through seven contests in January. The winger has 20 points, 104 shots on net, 32 hits, 27 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 41 outings. While he's been on the third line lately, the Kraken's offense is humming with contributions from all parts of the lineup, so Bjorkstrand should maintain some fantasy value in deeper formats.