Bjorkstrand posted an assist, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Canucks.
Bjorkstrand has an assist in three straight games. He took a shot that caromed in off Jordan Eberle in some sort of deflection in the second period. Bjorkstrand hasn't gone more than two games without a point this season, racking up six tallies, nine helpers and 41 shots on net through 19 appearances.
