Bjorkstrand scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Flames.

Bjorkstrand took a pass from Justin Schultz and scored from the high slot. This was the second game in a row that Bjorkstrand has tallied on the power play, and he's now earned five of his 10 points with the man advantage this season. The winger also has 25 shots on net, 11 hits and a plus-1 rating over 12 contests. While he hasn't been able to spark Matty Beniers at even strength, Bjorkstrand's power-play work should have him on the fantasy radar.