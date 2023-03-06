Bjorkstrand (lower body) is in Sunday's lineup against the Avalanche, per the NHL's media site.
Bjorkstrand was injured Friday against the Blue Jackets but won't be forced to miss any additional time. The 27-year-old has six goals and 11 points over his last 16 games.
