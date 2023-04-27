Bjorkstrand logged an assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 5.

Bjorkstrand made a pass from low to high, finding Carson Soucy for a shot that Yanni Gourde tipped in at 1:40 of the third period. While he's had his looks (12 shots on net), Bjorkstrand has been limited to two assists through five playoff games. Despite his relative lack of offense, Bjorkstrand, Gourde and Eeli Tolvanen have collectively driven play for the Kraken while often matching up against the Avalanche's top forwards.