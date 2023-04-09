Bjorkstrand logged an assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Blackhawks.
Bjorkstrand has six goals and three assists over his last 13 contests, providing solid depth offense from a third-line role. The winger is up to 43 points, 191 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 78 outings overall. He needs just one more marker to reach the 20-goal mark for the fourth time in five years.
