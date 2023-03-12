Bjorkstrand scored a goal in a 4-3 overtime loss to Dallas on Saturday.
Bjorkstrand's marker was recorded while Seattle had the man advantage. He's up to 14 goals and 35 points in 66 games this season, including seven power-play points. Bjorkstrand has three goals and five points over his last six outings.
