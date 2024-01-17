Bjorkstrand posted a power-play assist and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Rangers.

Bjorkstrand has racked up a goal and five assists over his last five games, including a pair of power-play points in that span. The 28-year-old winger is up to 35 points (14 on the power play), 119 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 44 appearances. He's on track for a career year while shooting a sustainable 10.1 percent, so fantasy managers should be able to rely on him in the second half.