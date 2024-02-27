Bjorkstrand scored a goal on seven shots in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Bruins.

Prior to the game, head coach Dave Hakstol shuffled his lines a bit, moving Bjorkstrand to the second line. The move paid off, as the winger snapped a nine-game goal drought with a go-ahead tally in the third period. Bjorkstrand has primarily played on the third line this season, but he's out-performed that role with 14 goals, 42 points, 145 shots on net and a minus-12 rating over 58 appearances.