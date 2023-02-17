Bjorkstrand scored a goal in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Flyers.
Yanni Gourde split the Flyers' defense with a pass, and Bjorkstrand took care of the rest. The 27-year-old winger has four goals and four assists over his last nine appearances. For the season, he's up to 11 tallies, 30 points, 136 shots on net, 40 hits and a plus-8 rating through 55 contests. While he's on the third line, he remains an effective depth scorer for fantasy managers.
More News
-
Kraken's Oliver Bjorkstrand: Registers helper in narrow win•
-
Kraken's Oliver Bjorkstrand: Records two points Friday•
-
Kraken's Oliver Bjorkstrand: Earns helper against old team•
-
Kraken's Oliver Bjorkstrand: Registers helper in Friday's loss•
-
Kraken's Oliver Bjorkstrand: Tallies twice in Wednesday's win•
-
Kraken's Oliver Bjorkstrand: Gets two points in victory•