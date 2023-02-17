Bjorkstrand scored a goal in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Flyers.

Yanni Gourde split the Flyers' defense with a pass, and Bjorkstrand took care of the rest. The 27-year-old winger has four goals and four assists over his last nine appearances. For the season, he's up to 11 tallies, 30 points, 136 shots on net, 40 hits and a plus-8 rating through 55 contests. While he's on the third line, he remains an effective depth scorer for fantasy managers.