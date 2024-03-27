Bjorkstrand scored a power-play goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Ducks.

Bjorkstrand's second-period tally stretched the Kraken's lead to 3-0. His last four points -- over a span of seven games -- have all come on the power play. The 28-year-old winger is up to 19 goals, 50 points (22 on the power play), 170 shots on net, 62 hits and a minus-22 rating through 71 contests this season.