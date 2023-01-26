Bjorkstrand scored two goals on four shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Canucks.

Bjorkstrand opened the scoring on a rebound in the first period, and added another tally for good measure in the second. He snapped a four-game point drought with his first two-goal game with the Kraken. The 27-year-old winger is up to nine tallies, 24 points, 124 shots on net, 37 hits and a plus-9 rating through 47 contests.