Bjorkstrand scored an empty-net goal, supplied two assists and added two hits in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Hurricanes.

Bjorkstrand had picked up just one helper over the first four games of the season. With the Kraken struggling as a whole, Bjorkstrand has been elevated to the second line for the last two contests. He's at four points, nine shots on net, five hits and a minus-2 rating through five appearances. He continues to operate in the middle six and on the second power-play unit.