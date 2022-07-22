The Blue Jackets traded Bjorkstrand to the Kraken in exchange for a 2023 third-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick Friday.

The Blue Jackets needed to open up some cap space after signing Johnny Gaudreau and re-signing Patrik Laine, so despite racking up 28 goals and 57 points through 80 games last campaign, Bjorkstrand and his $5.7 million annual cap hit are on the move to Seattle. Bjorkstrand should slot into a middle-six role and receive regular time with the man advantage with the Kraken in 2022-23.