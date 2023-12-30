Bjorkstrand notched two assists, two shots on goal and three hits in Friday's 2-1 overtime win over the Flyers.

Bjorkstrand set up Vince Dunn's power-play tally to tie the game in the third period, then found Justin Schultz near the net on the game-winner in overtime. This was Bjorkstrand's 500th game, and he's up to 308 points in his career. The Danish winger has been solid lately with three goals and five helpers over his last seven contests. Overall, he has 29 points (12 on the power play) with 99 shots on net, 27 hits and a minus-3 rating through 37 outings this season, mainly in a third-line role.