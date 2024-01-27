Bjorkstrand scored a power-play goal on five shots and added an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues.

Bjorkstrand was the finisher on one passing play and the initiator on another that led to the Kraken's two goals in the second period. The 28-year-old had been limited two assists over his prior five games. Bjorkstrand is up to 13 goals, 38 points (15 on the power play), 129 shots on net, 33 hits and a minus-6 rating through 48 outings this season as one of the Kraken's top forwards.