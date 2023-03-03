Bjorkstrand scored two goals including the game-winner in Thursday's 5-4 overtime victory over the Red Wings.
He tapped home an Alexander Wennberg feed early in the first period before ending the night by snapping home the winner from the top of the faceoff circle through a Jaden Schwartz screen. Bjorkstrand has had a tough first season in Seattle -- Thursday's performance ended a five-game point drought -- but through his last 15 contests, the 27-year-old has a respectable six goals and 10 points.
