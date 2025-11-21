Fisker Molgaard distributed an assist and put out a hit in Thursday's 3-2 win over Chicago.

Fisker Molgaard made the most of his first 6:50 of ice time at the NHL level, as he had the primary helper on Tye Kartye's goal that helped spark a late comeback win. The 20-year-old center has been no stranger to finding the scoresheet this year, as he tallied 10 points with AHL Coachella Valley before his NHL debut Thursday. While his role is limited on a checking line for the time being, if Fisker Molgaard can continue to create opportunities in limited chances, more time on the ice could be in store for him. He's a solid watch list candidate in deep fantasy leagues after an impressive debut.