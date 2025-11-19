Fisker Molgaard was recalled from AHL Coachella Valley on Wednesday.

Fisker Molgaard's promotion could see him make his NHL debut during the Kraken's three-game road trip, though he could also serve as a healthy scratch. In 14 games for the Firebirds this year, the 20-year-old center has tallied three goals and seven helpers. Even if the Dane doesn't make his debut this time around, he should see NHL action sooner rather than later after being selected by the team in the second round of the 2023 NHL Draft.