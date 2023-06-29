Molgaard was selected 52nd overall by the Kraken in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

A native of Denmark who has spent the past two years playing in nearby Sweden, Molgaard quickly developed into a favorite of scouts. He plays an honest, straight forward game and you get the same quality effort from him each night. Molgaard has consistently displayed a willingness to go to the difficult areas of the ice to make a play, and although he's likely best served in a depth role, he has enough offensive ability to potentially fill a top-six slot should injuries strike Seattle at some point down the line. Molgaard is the type of player all winning teams need.