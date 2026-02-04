Fisker Molgaard was promoted from AHL Coachella Valley on Wednesday.

Fisker Molgaard has seen action in two NHL games for the Kraken this year in which he notched one assist, one hit and one shot while averaging just 6:00 of ice time. Even with his promotion, the youngster is unlikely to get into Wednesday's clash with the Kings. In a corresponding move, Berkly Catton (upper body) was designated for injured reserve.