Fisker Molgaard inked a three-year, entry-level contract with the Kraken on Friday.

Fisker Molgaard had nine goals and 21 points in 50 regular-season appearances with Jonkoping of the Swedish Hockey League in 2023-24. Seattle took the 19-year-old with the No. 52 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. He will likely start the 2024-25 campaign with AHL Coachella Valley.