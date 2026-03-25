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Fisker Molgaard was called up from AHL Coachella Valley on Wednesday.

Fisker Molgaard has 10 goals and 32 points in 46 outings with Coachella Valley this season. He also has an assist in three appearances with Seattle in 2025-26. Jani Nyman was sent to the minors in a corresponding move.

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