Kraken's Oscar Fisker Molgaard: Up from minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fisker Molgaard was called up from AHL Coachella Valley on Wednesday.
Fisker Molgaard has 10 goals and 32 points in 46 outings with Coachella Valley this season. He also has an assist in three appearances with Seattle in 2025-26. Jani Nyman was sent to the minors in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Kraken's Oscar Fisker Molgaard: Four-point burst in AHL win•
-
Kraken's Oscar Fisker Molgaard: Loaned to Coachella Valley•
-
Kraken's Oscar Fisker Molgaard: Elevated from minors•
-
Kraken's Oscar Fisker Molgaard: Demoted to minors•
-
Kraken's Oscar Fisker Molgaard: Recalled from AHL•
-
Kraken's Oscar Fisker Molgaard: Demoted Wednesday•